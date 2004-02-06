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Poster of Catch That Kid
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Catch That Kid
6.2

Catch That Kid

, 2004
Catch That Kid
USA, Germany / Comedy, Adventure, Action, Family / 18+
Poster of Catch That Kid
6.2

Synopsis

A girl and her two friends raid a bank, looking for the money needed for financing the cure of her dying father.

Cast

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Maddy
Corbin Bleu
Austin
Max Thieriot
Max Thieriot
Gus
Jennifer Beals
Jennifer Beals
Molly
Sam Robards
Tom
John Carroll Lynch
John Carroll Lynch
Mr. Hartmann
James LeGros
James LeGros
Ferrell
Michael Des Barres
Brisbane
Stark Sands
Brad
Lennie Loftin
Flagler
Director Bart Freundlich
Writer Nikolaj Arcel, Hans Fabian Wullenweber, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Erlend Loe
Composer George S. Clinton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 5 November 2021
World premiere 6 February 2004
Release date
6 February 2004 Russia 12+
8 April 2004 Australia
4 August 2004 France
13 January 2005 Germany
23 July 2004 Italy
6 February 2004 Kazakhstan
6 February 2004 Romania AP
14 May 2004 Sweden
6 February 2004 USA
6 February 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,951,702
Production Fox 2000 Pictures, Mad Chance, Nimbus Film
Also known as
Catch That Kid, Atrápenlos, Klättertjuven, Mission Without Permission, Apanhem essa Garota, Atrapenlos, Catch That Girl, Catch That Kid - Klatretøsen, Chytte tu holku, I symmoria ton trion, Kapd el a kölyköt!, Łapcie tę dziewczynę, Les petits braqueurs, Micutii infractori, Misión sin permiso, Missió no autoritzada, Mission sans permission, Mission: Possible, Mission: Possible - Diese Kids sind nicht zu fassen!, Ninguém Segura Essas Crianças, Operaatio: Luvaton, Segurem Essas Crianças, Tre ragazzi e un bottino, Η συμμορία των τριών, Заборонена місія, Запретная миссия, Хапайте цих дітей, Хванете хлапето, ミッションX, 小鬼神偷, 小鬼通缉犯, Atrápenlos: Ellos están en la misión sin permiso

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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