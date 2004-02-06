6.2Catch That Kid
Catch That Kid, 2004
USA, Germany / Comedy, Adventure, Action, Family / 18+
Synopsis
A girl and her two friends raid a bank, looking for the money needed for financing the cure of her dying father.
Cast
Corbin Bleu
Austin
Sam Robards
Tom
Michael Des Barres
Brisbane
Lennie Loftin
Flagler
Director Bart Freundlich
Writer Nikolaj Arcel, Hans Fabian Wullenweber, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Erlend Loe
Composer George S. Clinton
Film details
Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 5 November 2021
World premiere 6 February 2004
Release date
|6 February 2004
|Russia
|12+
|8 April 2004
|Australia
|4 August 2004
|France
|13 January 2005
|Germany
|23 July 2004
|Italy
|6 February 2004
|Kazakhstan
|6 February 2004
|Romania
|AP
|14 May 2004
|Sweden
|6 February 2004
|USA
|6 February 2004
|Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,951,702
Production Fox 2000 Pictures, Mad Chance, Nimbus Film
Also known as
Catch That Kid, Atrápenlos, Klättertjuven, Mission Without Permission, Apanhem essa Garota, Atrapenlos, Catch That Girl, Catch That Kid - Klatretøsen, Chytte tu holku, I symmoria ton trion, Kapd el a kölyköt!, Łapcie tę dziewczynę, Les petits braqueurs, Micutii infractori, Misión sin permiso, Missió no autoritzada, Mission sans permission, Mission: Possible, Mission: Possible - Diese Kids sind nicht zu fassen!, Ninguém Segura Essas Crianças, Operaatio: Luvaton, Segurem Essas Crianças, Tre ragazzi e un bottino, Η συμμορία των τριών, Заборонена місія, Запретная миссия, Хапайте цих дітей, Хванете хлапето, ミッションX, 小鬼神偷, 小鬼通缉犯, Atrápenlos: Ellos están en la misión sin permiso
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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