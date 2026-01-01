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Michael Brandt Michael Brandt
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Brandt

Michael Brandt

Michael Brandt

Date of Birth
1 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Arthur the King 8.0
Arthur the King (2024)
Chicago Fire 7.9
Chicago Fire (2012)
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Arthur the King 8
Arthur the King Arthur the King
Family, Adventure 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Overdrive 6.1
Overdrive Overdrive
Action, Crime 2016, France
Watch trailer
Chicago Med 7.6
Chicago Med
Drama 2015, USA
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Chicago Fire 7.9
Chicago Fire
Drama, Action 2012, USA
The Double 6.3
The Double The Double
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Wanted 7.1
Wanted Wanted
Action 2008, USA
Watch trailer
3:10 to Yuma 7.6
3:10 to Yuma 3:10 to Yuma
Western 2007, USA
Catch That Kid 6.2
Catch That Kid Catch That Kid
Comedy, Adventure, Action, Family 2004, USA / Germany
2 Fast 2 Furious 7
2 Fast 2 Furious 2 Fast 2 Furious
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 2003, USA / Germany
Tickets
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