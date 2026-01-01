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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Michael Brandt
Michael Brandt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Brandt
Michael Brandt
Michael Brandt
Date of Birth
1 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.0
Arthur the King
(2024)
7.9
Chicago Fire
(2012)
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2024
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2008
2007
2004
2003
All
10
Films
7
TV Shows
3
Writer
10
Director
2
Creator
1
8
Arthur the King
Arthur the King
Family, Adventure
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Overdrive
Overdrive
Action, Crime
2016, France
Watch trailer
7.6
Chicago Med
Drama
2015, USA
7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7.9
Chicago Fire
Drama, Action
2012, USA
6.3
The Double
The Double
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Wanted
Wanted
Action
2008, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
3:10 to Yuma
3:10 to Yuma
Western
2007, USA
6.2
Catch That Kid
Catch That Kid
Comedy, Adventure, Action, Family
2004, USA / Germany
7
2 Fast 2 Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime
2003, USA / Germany
Tickets
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