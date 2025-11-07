Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of North
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films North

North

Reisen mot nord
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Young Gerda sets off into the great unknown in search of her friend Kai, who has mysteriously vanished.
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
7 November 2025 Lithuania V
Budget $9,500,000
Production PictoryLand, Anima Vitae
Also known as
Reisen mot nord, North, Nord, North - an Epic Journey of Friendship, Pólo Norte - A Descoberta do Natal, Rejsen mod nord, Снігова королева
Director
Bente Lohne
Cast
Mads Mikkelsen
Mads Mikkelsen
Reyna Amaya
Jennifer Lynn Wilson
Charlie Allen
Janet Amsden
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more