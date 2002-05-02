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Sihung Lung Sihung Lung
Kinoafisha Persons Sihung Lung

Sihung Lung

Sihung Lung

Date of Birth
1 January 1930
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
2 May 2002
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Eat Drink Man Woman 7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman (1994)
The Wedding Banquet 7.6
The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2000, USA / Taiwan / Hong Kong / China
Eat Drink Man Woman 7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman Eat Drink Man Woman
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA / Taiwan
The Wedding Banquet 7.6
The Wedding Banquet Xi yan
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1993, Taiwan / USA
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