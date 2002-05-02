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About
Filmography
Sihung Lung
Sihung Lung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sihung Lung
Sihung Lung
Sihung Lung
Date of Birth
1 January 1930
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
2 May 2002
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
(2000)
7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman
(1994)
7.6
The Wedding Banquet
(1993)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2000
1994
1993
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2000, USA / Taiwan / Hong Kong / China
7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman
Eat Drink Man Woman
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1994, USA / Taiwan
7.6
The Wedding Banquet
Xi yan
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1993, Taiwan / USA
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