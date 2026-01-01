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About
Filmography
Yang Kuei-Mei
Yang Kuei-Mei
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Kuei-Mei
Yang Kuei-Mei
Yang Kuei-Mei
Date of Birth
6 September 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman
(1994)
7.6
Born for the Spotlight
(2024)
7.4
Vive L'Amour
(1994)
Filmography
7.6
Born for the Spotlight
Drama
2024, Taiwan
6.6
Tigertail
Tigertail
Drama
2020, USA
5.6
The Crossing
The Crossing
Drama, History
2014, China / Japan / South Korea / USA
Watch trailer
6.1
The Knot / Yun shui yao
The Knot / Yun shui yao
Drama, War, Romantic
2006, China / Taiwan
5.4
The Wayward Cloud
Tian bian yi duo yun
Musical, Drama, Comedy
2005, France / Taiwan
7.4
Vive L'Amour
Ai qing wan sui
Drama
1994, Taiwan
7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman
Eat Drink Man Woman
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1994, USA / Taiwan
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