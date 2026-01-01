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Yang Kuei-Mei Yang Kuei-Mei
Kinoafisha Persons Yang Kuei-Mei

Yang Kuei-Mei

Yang Kuei-Mei

Date of Birth
6 September 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Eat Drink Man Woman 7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman (1994)
Born for the Spotlight 7.6
Born for the Spotlight (2024)
Vive L'Amour 7.4
Vive L'Amour (1994)

Filmography

Born for the Spotlight 7.6
Born for the Spotlight
Drama 2024, Taiwan
Tigertail 6.6
Tigertail Tigertail
Drama 2020, USA
The Crossing 5.6
The Crossing The Crossing
Drama, History 2014, China / Japan / South Korea / USA
Watch trailer
The Knot / Yun shui yao 6.1
The Knot / Yun shui yao The Knot / Yun shui yao
Drama, War, Romantic 2006, China / Taiwan
The Wayward Cloud 5.4
The Wayward Cloud Tian bian yi duo yun
Musical, Drama, Comedy 2005, France / Taiwan
Vive L'Amour 7.4
Vive L'Amour Ai qing wan sui
Drama 1994, Taiwan
Eat Drink Man Woman 7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman Eat Drink Man Woman
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA / Taiwan
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