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Michael Barrymore
Michael Barrymore
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Barrymore
Michael Barrymore
Michael Barrymore
Date of Birth
4 May 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Popular Films
3.7
Spice World
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Family
Musical
Year
All
1997
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
3.7
Spice World
Spice World
Family, Musical
1997, Great Britain
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