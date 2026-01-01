Sheriff Henderson I've been expecting you, Johnny.

Johnny Concho They wanna see me killed.

Sheriff Henderson Yeah, I know.

Johnny Concho They took my saddle and my horse. Everything I own. They stripped me clean.

Sheriff Henderson Have you decided what you're gonna do?

Johnny Concho You don't seem to understand; they took everything I had.

Sheriff Henderson You went looking for someone to do your job for you. They went looking for what belonged to them.

Johnny Concho There must be somebody in this town. I remember when Red was alive, everybody said what a great guy he was. Now that he's dead, they act like they never even heard of him.

Sheriff Henderson You know, Johnny, it isn't often you get the chance to meet the man who killed your own brother.

Johnny Concho What am I supposed to do? He's a professional killer. That's his business. I wouldn't stand a chance against him.

Sheriff Henderson No, not much. It's gettin' darker.

Johnny Concho Is that all you've got to say?

Sheriff Henderson Well, to tell the truth, Johnny, you got so little time left, I don't figure you oughta waste it talking.

Johnny Concho I can't outdraw a gunslinger. I'd get killed.