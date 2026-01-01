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Poster of Johnny Concho
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Johnny Concho
5.9

Johnny Concho

, 1956
Johnny Concho
USA / Western / 18+
Poster of Johnny Concho
5.9

Cast

Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Johnny Collins
Keenan Wynn
Barney Clark
William Conrad
Tallman - Gunman
Phyllis Kirk
Mary Dark
Wallace Ford
Albert Dark
Dorothy Adams
Sarah Dark
Christopher Dark
Walker
Howard Petrie
Joe Helguson - Blacksmith
Harry Bartell
Sam Green
Dan Riss
Judge Earl Tyler
Director Don McGuire
Writer David P. Harmon, Don McGuire
Composer Nelson Riddle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 1 July 1956
Release date
1 July 1956 USA
Production Kent Productions
Also known as
Johnny Concho, A Serpente do Oeste, Johnny Concho - Der Bruder des Banditen, Johnny, el cobarde, Redenção de um Covarde, Sahte Kahraman, Väärinpeluri, ジョニー・コンチョ

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Sheriff Henderson I've been expecting you, Johnny.
Johnny Concho They wanna see me killed.
Sheriff Henderson Yeah, I know.
Johnny Concho They took my saddle and my horse. Everything I own. They stripped me clean.
Sheriff Henderson Have you decided what you're gonna do?
Johnny Concho You don't seem to understand; they took everything I had.
Sheriff Henderson You went looking for someone to do your job for you. They went looking for what belonged to them.
Johnny Concho There must be somebody in this town. I remember when Red was alive, everybody said what a great guy he was. Now that he's dead, they act like they never even heard of him.
Sheriff Henderson You know, Johnny, it isn't often you get the chance to meet the man who killed your own brother.
Johnny Concho What am I supposed to do? He's a professional killer. That's his business. I wouldn't stand a chance against him.
Sheriff Henderson No, not much. It's gettin' darker.
Johnny Concho Is that all you've got to say?
Sheriff Henderson Well, to tell the truth, Johnny, you got so little time left, I don't figure you oughta waste it talking.
Johnny Concho I can't outdraw a gunslinger. I'd get killed.
Sheriff Henderson Most likely.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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