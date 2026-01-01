Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Scourby Alexander Scourby
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Scourby

Alexander Scourby

Alexander Scourby

Date of Birth
13 November 1913
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
22 February 1985
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Big Heat 7.9
The Big Heat (1953)
Affair in Trinidad 6.7
Affair in Trinidad (1952)
Jesus 6.1
Jesus (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jesus 6.1
Jesus Jesus
History 1979, USA
The Silver Chalice 4.6
The Silver Chalice The Silver Chalice
Drama, Romantic 1954, USA
The Big Heat 7.9
The Big Heat The Big Heat
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller 1953, USA
Affair in Trinidad 6.7
Affair in Trinidad Affair in Trinidad
Drama, Thriller, Film-Noir 1952, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more