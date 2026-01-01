Menu
Alexander Scourby
Alexander Scourby
Alexander Scourby
Alexander Scourby
Alexander Scourby
Date of Birth
13 November 1913
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
22 February 1985
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Big Heat
(1953)
6.7
Affair in Trinidad
(1952)
6.1
Jesus
(1979)
6.1
Jesus
Jesus
History
1979, USA
4.6
The Silver Chalice
The Silver Chalice
Drama, Romantic
1954, USA
7.9
The Big Heat
The Big Heat
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller
1953, USA
6.7
Affair in Trinidad
Affair in Trinidad
Drama, Thriller, Film-Noir
1952, USA
