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Poster of Les novices
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Les novices
5.1

Les novices

, 1970
Les novices
France, Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Les novices
5.1

Cast

Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Agnès
Annie Girardot
Annie Girardot
Mona Lisa
Jean Carmet
Le client au chien
Jess Hahn
L'Américain
Jacques Jouanneau
Le client Mona Lisa
Dominique Zardi
Agent au commissariat
Jacques Duby
Le chauffeur d'ambulance
Noël Roquevert
Le sadique
Angelo Bardi
Le client du village
Lucien Barjon
Homme de l'ambulance
Director Guy Casaril, Claude Chabrol
Writer Guy Casaril, Paul Gégauff
Composer François de Roubaix
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 1 April 1970
Release date
28 October 1970 France
1 April 1970 USA
MPAA R
Production Les Films de la Boétie, Rizzoli Film
Also known as
Les novices, The Novices, As Noviças, Las novicias, Ambulancen der rødmede, Die Novizinnen, Kärleksambulansen, La profesional y la debutante, Le novizie, Nonnen og gatepiken, Nowicjuszki, Oi neofotistes, Početnica na pločniku, Rakkauden noviisit, Şeytan Diyor ki, Нова в занаята, Послушницы, パリは気まぐれ, Die Nonne und die Dirne

Film rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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