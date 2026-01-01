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Poster of Rum Runners
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Rum Runners
5.5

Rum Runners

, 1971
Boulevard du Rhum
France, Italy, Spain / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Rum Runners
5.5

Cast

Lino Ventura
Lino Ventura
Cornelius von Zeelinga
Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Linda Larue
Bill Travers
Le commodore Gerry Sanderson
Clive Revill
Clive Revill
Lord William Percival Hammond
Jess Hahn
Piet aka "Big Dutch
La Polaca
Catharina
Antonio Casas
Wilkinson dit Wilkie
Andreas Voutsinas
Alvarez
Guy Marchand
The Actor
Guy Marchand
The Actor
Jack Betts
Renner
Director Robert Enrico
Writer Jacques Pécheral, Pierre Pelegri, Robert Enrico, Antonio Recoder
Composer François de Roubaix
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Spain
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 13 October 1971
Release date
13 October 1971 France
1 April 1976 USA NR
Production Gaumont International, S.N.E. Gaumont, Parme Production
Also known as
Boulevard du Rhum, Rum Runners, Rum-Boulevard, Boulevard del Rhum, Boulevard do Rum, Bulevar do Rum, Bulevar ruma, Bulwar Rumu, Die Rum-Straße, El boulevard del ron, El bulevar del ron, I leoforos ton lathreboron, La via del rhum, Rhumboulevard, Rom-smuglerne, Rommia, rommia, Rum bulvár, Rumový bulvár, Sevişmek, Smuggelvägen, The Rum Route, The Runners, To stavrodromi ton lathreboron, Булевардът на рома, Ромовый бульвар, ラムの大通り

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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