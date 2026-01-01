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Poster of Frenchie King
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Frenchie King
5.3

Frenchie King

, 1971
Les Pétroleuses
France, Great Britain, Italy, Spain / Comedy, Western, Action / 18+
Poster of Frenchie King
5.3

Synopsis

Outlaw sisters in the old West inherit a ranch and try to settle down and develop relationships with neighboring family of lots of brothers.

Cast

Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Frenchie King
Claudia Cardinale
Claudia Cardinale
Marie Sarrazin
Micheline Presle
Tante Amélie
Georges Beller
Marc
Michael J. Pollard
Le Shérif
Marie-Ange Aniès
Constance
Henri Czarniak
Le docteur Miller
Oscar Davis
Matthieu
Raoul Delfosse
Le Cornec
France Dougnac
Elisabeth
Director Christian-Jaque, Guy Casaril
Writer Daniel Boulanger, Marie-Ange Aniès, Jean Nemours, Guy Casaril, Clement Biddle Wood
Composer Francis Lai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain / Italy / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 16 December 1971
Release date
16 December 1971 Russia 0+
2 January 1975 Australia
9 March 1973 Canada
7 April 1972 Denmark
29 December 1972 Finland
16 December 1971 France
25 February 1972 Germany
16 March 1973 Ireland
19 April 1972 Italy
30 September 1972 Japan
16 December 1971 Kazakhstan
19 April 1973 Mexico
10 August 1972 Netherlands
1 January 1974 Poland
18 October 1972 Portugal
11 September 1972 Sweden
1 October 1972 Turkey
11 January 1973 USA R
16 December 1971 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production FGL Productions, Copercines, Cooperativa Cinematográfica, Films EGE
Also known as
Les pétroleuses, The Legend of Frenchie King, Las petroleras, Petrolejárky, Petroleum-Miezen, As Petroleiras, As Rainhas do Petróleo, Dyo listarhines saronoun to West, Karei naru taiketsu, Królowe Dzikiego Zachodu, Las pistoleras, Le pistolere, Naftos magnatės, Oi pyrpolitries, Olajkeresők, Olajkeresõk, Olja, brudar och banditer!, Öljyä, pimuja ja roistoja, Ontembare vrouwen in het wilde westen, Petrolcüler, Petroleum-Miezen - Die Brandstifterinnen, Petrolistele, Revolverasice, Teksasin äkäpussit, Västerns vildaste brudar, Vestens vildkatte, Vestens villkatter, Нефтедобытчицы, Петролотърсачките, 華麗なる対決, Petroleum Miezen, Petroleum Girls

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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