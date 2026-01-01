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Poster of The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot
4.4
Kinoafisha Films The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot
4.4

The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot

, 1973
L'histoire très bonne et très joyeuse de Colinot Trousse-Chemise
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot
4.4

Cast

Nathalie Delon
Bertrade
Bernadette Lafont
Bernadette Lafont
Rosemonde
Ottavia Piccolo
Bergamotte
Francis Blanche
Le vagabond
Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Arabelle
Francis Huster
Colinot
Alice Sapritch
Dame Blanche
Jean-Claude Drouot
Masnil Plassac
Julien Guiomar
Le mari de Rosemonde
Jean Le Poulain
Le frère Albaret
Director Nina Companeez
Writer Nina Companeez
Composer Guy Bontempelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 24 October 1973
Release date
24 October 1973 France
17 May 1974 Italy
19 September 1974 Portugal
28 March 1992 Spain
Production PECF, Parc Film, Produzione Intercontinentale Cinematografica (PIC)
Also known as
L'histoire très bonne et très joyeuse de Colinot Trousse-Chemise, The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot, A Vida Alegre de Colinot, Bardzo ładna i bardzo wesoła historia Colinota Trousse-Chemise, Colinot, Colinot l'alzasottane, Die erbauliche, freudige Geschichte von Colinot Trousse Chemise, La divertida historia de Colinot, La muy buena y muy alegre historia de Colinot Trousse-Chemise, Rakas seikkailija, Suknickar Collinot, Η γυμνή πριγκήπισσα, История про Колино-юбочника, 科利诺寓教于乐的故事

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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