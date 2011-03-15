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Poster of Master i Margarita
6.7
Master i Margarita - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Master i Margarita
6.7

Master i Margarita

, 2006
Master i Margarita
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Master i Margarita
6.7
Master i Margarita - Trailer
Master i Margarita  Trailer

Cast

Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Pontiy Pilat
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Voland
Anastasiya Vertinskaya
Anastasiya Vertinskaya
Margarita
Viktor Rakov
Viktor Rakov
Master
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Ivan Bezdomnyy
Aleksandr Filippenko
Aleksandr Filippenko
Korovev
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Ieshua
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Azazello
Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Begemot
Director Yuriy Kara
Writer Mikhail A. Bulgakov, Yuriy Kara
Composer Alfred Schnittke, Andrey Shnitke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 6 June 1994
Release date
6 June 1994 Russia Люксор
7 April 2011 Belarus
7 April 2011 Kazakhstan
7 April 2011 Ukraine
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,190,911
Production Tvorcheskaya Assotsiatsiya Mezhdunarodnykh Programm
Also known as
Master i Margarita, Meistars un Margarita, Mistrz i Malgorzata, The Master and Margarita, Мастер и Маргарита

Film rating

6.7
Rate 24 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2419 In the Drama genre  1016 In films of Russia  298 In films of 2006  50

Film Trailers

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Master i Margarita - Trailer
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