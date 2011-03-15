Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
Alfred Schnittke, Andrey Shnitke
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
6 June 1994
Release date
|6 June 1994
|Russia
| Люксор
|
|7 April 2011
|Belarus
|
|
|7 April 2011
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|7 April 2011
|Ukraine
|
|
Budget
$15,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,190,911
Production
Tvorcheskaya Assotsiatsiya Mezhdunarodnykh Programm
Also known as
Master i Margarita, Meistars un Margarita, Mistrz i Malgorzata, The Master and Margarita, Мастер и Маргарита