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6.7
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My Step Brother Frankenstein
6.7
My Step Brother Frankenstein
, 2004
Moy svodnyy brat Frankenshteyn
Russia / Drama / 18+
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Filming locations
6.7
Cast
Leonid Yarmolnik
Yulik
Elena Yakovleva
Rita
Daniil Spivakovsky
Pavlik
Sergei Garmash
Kurbatov
Artyom Shalimov
Yegor
Marianna Ilyina
Anya
Sergey Gazarov
Edik
Elvira Danilina
Galina
Vladimir Bogdanov
Ryvzh
Tatyana Shumova
Arina
Sergey Yakubenko
Darya Belousova
Director
Valeriy Todorovskiy
Writer
Gennadiy Ostrovskiy
Composer
Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
6 July 2004
Release date
21 October 2004
Russia
21 October 2004
Belarus
21 October 2004
Kazakhstan
21 October 2004
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$60,000
Also known as
Moy svodnyy brat Frankenshteyn, My Step Brother Frankenstein, Féltestvérem, Frankenstein, Mój kuzyn-monstrum, Мой сводный брат Франкенштейн
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Film rating
6.7
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10
votes
6.8
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Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Quotes
Yulik Krymov
What's doing at school?
Anya
Pushkin.
Yulik Krymov
Pushkin what?
Anya
Poems.
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