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Poster of My Step Brother Frankenstein
6.7
Kinoafisha Films My Step Brother Frankenstein
6.7

My Step Brother Frankenstein

, 2004
Moy svodnyy brat Frankenshteyn
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of My Step Brother Frankenstein
6.7

Cast

Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
Yulik
Elena Yakovleva
Elena Yakovleva
Rita
Daniil Spivakovsky
Daniil Spivakovsky
Pavlik
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Kurbatov
Artyom Shalimov
Yegor
Marianna Ilyina
Anya
Sergey Gazarov
Sergey Gazarov
Edik
Elvira Danilina
Galina
Vladimir Bogdanov
Ryvzh
Tatyana Shumova
Arina
Sergey Yakubenko
Darya Belousova
Darya Belousova
Director Valeriy Todorovskiy
Writer Gennadiy Ostrovskiy
Composer Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 6 July 2004
Release date
21 October 2004 Russia
21 October 2004 Belarus
21 October 2004 Kazakhstan
21 October 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $60,000
Also known as
Moy svodnyy brat Frankenshteyn, My Step Brother Frankenstein, Féltestvérem, Frankenstein, Mój kuzyn-monstrum, Мой сводный брат Франкенштейн

Film rating

6.7
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6.8 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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