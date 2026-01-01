Menu
Mark Holton
Mark Holton
Mark Holton
Mark Holton
Date of Birth
2 April 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
(1985)
6.9
Stream
(2024)
6.7
Teen Wolf
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2018
2004
1992
1985
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
6.9
Stream
Stream
Action, Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
5
Leprechaun Returns
Leprechaun Returns
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2018, Canada / South Africa / USA
5.9
Return to Sender
Return to Sender
Drama, Thriller
2004, Denmark / Great Britain / USA
5.3
Leprechaun
Leprechaun
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Horror
1992, USA
7.2
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Adventure, Family, Comedy
1985, USA
6.7
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Family
1985, USA
