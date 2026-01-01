Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mark Holton Mark Holton
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Holton

Mark Holton

Mark Holton

Date of Birth
2 April 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 7.2
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Stream 6.9
Stream (2024)
Teen Wolf 6.7
Teen Wolf (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stream 6.9
Stream Stream
Action, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Leprechaun Returns 5
Leprechaun Returns Leprechaun Returns
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2018, Canada / South Africa / USA
Return to Sender 5.9
Return to Sender Return to Sender
Drama, Thriller 2004, Denmark / Great Britain / USA
Leprechaun 5.3
Leprechaun Leprechaun
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Horror 1992, USA
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 7.2
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Adventure, Family, Comedy 1985, USA
Teen Wolf 6.7
Teen Wolf Teen Wolf
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Family 1985, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more