Mark Arnold
Mark Arnold
Mark Arnold
Persons
Mark Arnold
Mark Arnold
Mark Arnold
Date of Birth
23 May 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero, Action hero
Popular Films
8.8
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches
(2017)
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
(2017)
6.8
A Christmas Story Christmas
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Family
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Theatrical
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2019
2017
1985
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
5.8
The Man in My Basement
The Man in My Basement
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Kandahar
Kandahar
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Fear the Invisible Man
Fear the Invisible Man
Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
A Christmas Story Christmas
A Christmas Story Christmas
Family
2022, Mexico / Hungary / Canada / USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Daddy's Girl
Daddy's Girl
Horror
2019, USA
7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8.8
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches
Theatrical
2017, Great Britain
6.7
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Family
1985, USA
