Mark Arnold
Date of Birth
23 May 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Man in My Basement 5.8
The Man in My Basement
Thriller 2025, USA
Kandahar 6.6
Kandahar
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Fear the Invisible Man 4.2
Fear the Invisible Man
Thriller 2023, Great Britain
A Christmas Story Christmas 6.8
A Christmas Story Christmas
Family 2022, Mexico / Hungary / Canada / USA
Daddy's Girl 4.7
Daddy's Girl
Horror 2019, USA
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches 8.8
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches
Theatrical 2017, Great Britain
Teen Wolf 6.7
Teen Wolf
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Family 1985, USA
