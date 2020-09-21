Menu
Michael Lonsdale

Date of Birth
24 May 1931
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
21 September 2020
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Phantom of Liberty 7.9
The Phantom of Liberty (1974)
The Name of the Rose 7.8
The Name of the Rose (1986)
Munich 7.6
Munich (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Of Gods and Men 7.1
Of Gods and Men Des hommes et des dieux
Drama 2010, France
Watch trailer
Agora 6.7
Agora Agora
Drama, History, Adventure, Romantic 2009, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
Park Benches 5.8
Park Benches Bancs publics (Versailles rive droite)
Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
The Last Mistress 5.6
The Last Mistress Une vieille maitresse / An old Mistress
Drama 2007, France
Chacun son cinéma 6.5
Chacun son cinéma Chacun son cinéma
Drama, Comedy 2007, France
Watch trailer
Heartbeat Detector 6.1
Heartbeat Detector La question humaine
History, Musical, Drama, War 2007, France
Tous à l'Ouest: Une aventure de Lucky Luke 6.2
Tous à l'Ouest: Une aventure de Lucky Luke Tous à l'Ouest: Une aventure de Lucky Luke
Animation, Comedy, Western 2007, France
Goya's Ghosts 7.1
Goya's Ghosts Goya's Ghosts
Drama 2006, Spain
Munich 7.6
Munich Munich
Drama, Thriller 2005, USA
5x2 6.3
5x2 5x2
Romantic, Drama 2004, France
Kaena: The Prophecy 6
Kaena: The Prophecy Kaena: The Prophecy
Action, Animation, Adventure, Family 2003, France / Canada
Les Acteurs 5.9
Les Acteurs Les Acteurs
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2000, France
Don Juan 4.8
Don Juan Don Juan
Romantic, Comedy 1998, Spain / France / Germany
Ronin 7.5
Ronin Ronin
Action, Thriller 1998, USA / Great Britain
Mauvais Genre 5.4
Mauvais Genre Mauvais genre
Comedy 1997, France
Jefferson in Paris 5.8
Jefferson in Paris Jefferson in Paris
Biography, Drama, History 1995, France / USA
The Name of the Rose 7.8
The Name of the Rose Der Name der Rose
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1986, France / Italy / Germany
The Holcroft Covenant 5.7
The Holcroft Covenant The Holcroft Covenant
Drama, Action, Detective 1985, Great Britain
Chronopolis 6.7
Chronopolis Chronopolis
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 1982, France / Poland
Moonraker 6.3
Moonraker Moonraker
Adventure, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 1979, Great Britain / France
India Song 6.1
India Song India Song
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 1975, France
The Phantom of Liberty 7.9
The Phantom of Liberty Le Fantome De La Liberte
Comedy, Drama 1974, Italy / France
Murmur of the Heart 7.6
Murmur of the Heart Le souffle au coeur
Drama 1971, France / Italy / West Germany
Hibernatus 6.7
Hibernatus Hibernatus
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1969, France / Italy
Show more
