Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Lonsdale
Michael Lonsdale
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Lonsdale
Michael Lonsdale
Michael Lonsdale
Date of Birth
24 May 1931
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
21 September 2020
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Phantom of Liberty
(1974)
7.8
The Name of the Rose
(1986)
7.6
Munich
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2000
1998
1997
1995
1986
1985
1982
1979
1975
1974
1971
1969
1968
1962
All
28
Films
28
Actor
28
7.1
Of Gods and Men
Des hommes et des dieux
Drama
2010, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Agora
Agora
Drama, History, Adventure, Romantic
2009, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
5.8
Park Benches
Bancs publics (Versailles rive droite)
Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
5.6
The Last Mistress
Une vieille maitresse / An old Mistress
Drama
2007, France
6.5
Chacun son cinéma
Chacun son cinéma
Drama, Comedy
2007, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Heartbeat Detector
La question humaine
History, Musical, Drama, War
2007, France
6.2
Tous à l'Ouest: Une aventure de Lucky Luke
Tous à l'Ouest: Une aventure de Lucky Luke
Animation, Comedy, Western
2007, France
7.1
Goya's Ghosts
Goya's Ghosts
Drama
2006, Spain
7.6
Munich
Munich
Drama, Thriller
2005, USA
6.3
5x2
5x2
Romantic, Drama
2004, France
6
Kaena: The Prophecy
Kaena: The Prophecy
Action, Animation, Adventure, Family
2003, France / Canada
5.9
Les Acteurs
Les Acteurs
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2000, France
4.8
Don Juan
Don Juan
Romantic, Comedy
1998, Spain / France / Germany
7.5
Ronin
Ronin
Action, Thriller
1998, USA / Great Britain
5.4
Mauvais Genre
Mauvais genre
Comedy
1997, France
5.8
Jefferson in Paris
Jefferson in Paris
Biography, Drama, History
1995, France / USA
7.8
The Name of the Rose
Der Name der Rose
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1986, France / Italy / Germany
5.7
The Holcroft Covenant
The Holcroft Covenant
Drama, Action, Detective
1985, Great Britain
6.7
Chronopolis
Chronopolis
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
1982, France / Poland
6.3
Moonraker
Moonraker
Adventure, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1979, Great Britain / France
6.1
India Song
India Song
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
1975, France
7.9
The Phantom of Liberty
Le Fantome De La Liberte
Comedy, Drama
1974, Italy / France
7.6
Murmur of the Heart
Le souffle au coeur
Drama
1971, France / Italy / West Germany
6.7
Hibernatus
Hibernatus
Comedy, Sci-Fi
1969, France / Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree