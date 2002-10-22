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Poster of Bus 174
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Bus 174
8.0

Bus 174

, 2002
Ônibus 174
Brazil / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Bus 174
8.0

Cast

Sandro do Nascimento
Self
Rodrigo Pimentel
Self - Former Rio SWAT Instructor
Luiz Eduardo Soares
Self - Sociologist
Anonymous
Self - Rio SWAT Team Officer
Maria Aparecida
Self - Damiana's Daughter
Captain Batista
Self - Rio SWAT Team Negotiator
Luanna Belmon
Self - Undergraduate Student
Claudete Beltrana
Self - Former Street Kid
Luciana Carvalho
Self - Secretary
Coelho
Self - Former Street Kid
Director José Padilha, Felipe Lacerda
Writer Bráulio Mantovani, José Padilha
Composer Sacha Amback, João Nabuco
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 22 October 2002
Release date
22 October 2002 Brazil
17 January 2003 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $222,506
Production Zazen Produções
Also known as
Ônibus 174, Bus 174, Autobus 174, Autocarro 174, Bus 174 - Geiseldrama in Rio, Bussi 174, Ómnibus 174, Το λεωφορείο 174, Автобус 174, バス174

Film rating

8.0
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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