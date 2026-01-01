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Xavier Maly Xavier Maly
Kinoafisha Persons Xavier Maly

Xavier Maly

Xavier Maly

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Of Gods and Men 7.1
Of Gods and Men (2010)
Eden Is West 6.8
Eden Is West (2009)
The Guardians 6.7
The Guardians (2017)

Filmography

Elyas 6.1
Elyas Elyas
Action 2024, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Eat the Night Eat the Night
Adventure, Drama, Thriller 2024, France
Last Breath 6.6
Last Breath Le dernier souffle
Drama 2024, France
Saint Omer 6.1
Saint Omer Saint Omer
Drama 2022, France
The Guardians 6.7
The Guardians Les gardiennes
Drama 2017, France
Le divan de Staline 4.6
Le divan de Staline Le divan de Staline
Drama 2017, Portugal / France / Russia
Ma première fois 6.2
Ma première fois Ma première fois
Drama 2012, France
Watch trailer
Of Gods and Men 7.1
Of Gods and Men Des hommes et des dieux
Drama 2010, France
Watch trailer
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