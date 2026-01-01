Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Xavier Maly
Xavier Maly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Maly
Xavier Maly
Xavier Maly
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
Of Gods and Men
(2010)
6.8
Eden Is West
(2009)
6.7
The Guardians
(2017)
Filmography
6.1
Elyas
Elyas
Action
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Eat the Night
Eat the Night
Adventure, Drama, Thriller
2024, France
6.6
Last Breath
Le dernier souffle
Drama
2024, France
6.1
Saint Omer
Saint Omer
Drama
2022, France
6.7
The Guardians
Les gardiennes
Drama
2017, France
4.6
Le divan de Staline
Le divan de Staline
Drama
2017, Portugal / France / Russia
6.2
Ma première fois
Ma première fois
Drama
2012, France
Watch trailer
7.1
Of Gods and Men
Des hommes et des dieux
Drama
2010, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree