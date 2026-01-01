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About
Filmography
Loïc Pichon
Loïc Pichon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loïc Pichon
Loïc Pichon
Loïc Pichon
Date of Birth
27 August 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Of Gods and Men
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.1
Of Gods and Men
Des hommes et des dieux
Drama
2010, France
Watch trailer
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