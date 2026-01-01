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Xavier Beauvois
Xavier Beauvois Xavier Beauvois
Kinoafisha Persons Xavier Beauvois

Xavier Beauvois

Xavier Beauvois

Date of Birth
20 March 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand 7.7
Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand (2024)
Ponette 7.5
Ponette (1996)
Of Gods and Men 7.1
Of Gods and Men (2010)

Filmography

Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand 7.7
Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand Il était une fois Michel Legrand
Biography, Documentary, Music 2024, France
Watch trailer
Making Of 6.3
Making Of Making Of
Drama 2023, Belgium / France
Dirty Cops 5.2
Dirty Cops L'amour est une fête
Comedy 2018, Belgium / France
Django 6.4
Django Django
Biography 2017, France
Bright Sunshine In 6
Bright Sunshine In Un beau soleil intérieur
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2017, France
The Guardians 6.7
The Guardians Les gardiennes
Drama 2017, France
Arctic Heart 5.4
Arctic Heart Le secret des banquises
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2016, France
Watch trailer
The End 5.5
The End The End
Drama 2016, France
Show more
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