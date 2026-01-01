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Xavier Beauvois
Xavier Beauvois
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Beauvois
Xavier Beauvois
Xavier Beauvois
Date of Birth
20 March 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand
(2024)
7.5
Ponette
(1996)
7.1
Of Gods and Men
(2010)
Filmography
7.7
Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand
Il était une fois Michel Legrand
Biography, Documentary, Music
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Making Of
Making Of
Drama
2023, Belgium / France
5.2
Dirty Cops
L'amour est une fête
Comedy
2018, Belgium / France
6.4
Django
Django
Biography
2017, France
6
Bright Sunshine In
Un beau soleil intérieur
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2017, France
6.7
The Guardians
Les gardiennes
Drama
2017, France
5.4
Arctic Heart
Le secret des banquises
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2016, France
Watch trailer
5.5
The End
The End
Drama
2016, France
Show more
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