Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
27 October 2011
Release date
|27 October 2011
|Russia
| Наше кино
|
|27 October 2011
|Belarus
|
|
|27 October 2011
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|11 November 2011
|USA
|
|
|27 October 2011
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$507,099
Production
Rekun Cinema
Also known as
Zhila-byla odna baba, Elas kord üks naine, Żyła sobie baba, Жила-была одна баба, Zhila byla odna baba, Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman, Жила была одна баба