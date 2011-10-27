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Poster of Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman
6.8
Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman
6.8

Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman

, 2010
Zhila-byla odna baba
Russia / History, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman
6.8
Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman - Trailer
Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman  Trailer

Cast

Darya Ekamasova
Darya Ekamasova
Varvara
Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Lebeda
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Kryachikha
Roman Madyanov
Roman Madyanov
Baranchik
Evdokiya Germanova
Evdokiya Germanova
Feklusha
Vladislav Abashin
Vladislav Abashin
Ivan
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Vsevolod Shilovsky
Father Eremey
Maksim Averin
Maksim Averin
Alexander
Aleksey Alekseev
Aleksey Alekseev
Lyudmila Larionova
Director Andrey Smirnov
Writer Andrey Smirnov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 27 October 2011
Release date
27 October 2011 Russia Наше кино
27 October 2011 Belarus
27 October 2011 Kazakhstan
11 November 2011 USA
27 October 2011 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $507,099
Production Rekun Cinema
Also known as
Zhila-byla odna baba, Elas kord üks naine, Żyła sobie baba, Жила-была одна баба, Zhila byla odna baba, Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman, Жила была одна баба

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
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Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman - Trailer
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