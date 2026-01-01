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Poster of Autumn
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Autumn
7.2

Autumn

, 1974
Osen
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Autumn
7.2

Cast

Natalya Rudnaya
Aleksandra Nikitina
Leonid Kulagin
Leonid Kulagin
Ilya Yumashev - vrach iz Leningrada
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Dusya
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Eduard - muzh Dusi
Lyudmila Maksakova
Lyudmila Maksakova
Margo
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Viktor Skobkin - muzh Margo
Igor Kashintsev
'inteligent' v kozhanke
Yury Kuzmenko
Valery Lysenkov
Zoya Mokeyeva
Tanya - dochurka Dusi i Eduarda
Mikhail Bychkov
Posetitel pivnovo bara
Andrey Dudarenko
Andrey Dudarenko
Taksist
Director Andrey Smirnov
Writer Andrey Smirnov
Composer Alfred Schnittke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 19 September 1974
Release date
19 September 1974 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Osen, Autumn, Осень, Höst, Jesień, Syksy, Осінь, Herbst, L'Automne

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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