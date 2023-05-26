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Poster of Za nas s vami!
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Za nas s vami!
6.9

Za nas s vami!

, 2022
Za nas s vami!
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Za nas s vami!
6.9

Cast

Yulia Snigir
Yulia Snigir
Dina
Kseniya Rappoport
Kseniya Rappoport
Zina Lurie
Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
Dorfman
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Pyotr Kazimirovich
Aleksandr Ustyugov
Aleksandr Ustyugov
Boris
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Angelina Fyodorovna
Alexander Kuznetsov
Alexander Kuznetsov
Ivan
Ivan Dobronravov
Ivan Dobronravov
Oleg Rutkovskij
Nina Amelina
Dmitriy Kulichkov
Dmitriy Kulichkov
Vasiliy
Director Andrey Smirnov
Writer Andrey Smirnov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 26 May 2023
World premiere 26 May 2023
Production Marmot-film
Also known as
Za nas s vami, Here's to You and Us!, À nous et à vous !, За нас с вами

Film rating

6.9
Rate 16 votes
6.6 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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