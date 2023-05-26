6.9Za nas s vami!
Za nas s vami!, 2022
Russia / Drama / 18+
Cast
Nina Amelina
Director Andrey Smirnov
Writer Andrey Smirnov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 26 May 2023
World premiere 26 May 2023
Production Marmot-film
Also known as
Za nas s vami, Here's to You and Us!, À nous et à vous !, За нас с вами
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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