Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada The Devil Wears Prada Awards

Awards and nominations of The Devil Wears Prada 2006

Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
