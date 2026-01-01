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Poster of Rhapsody
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Rhapsody
6.5

Rhapsody

, 1954
Rhapsody
USA / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Rhapsody
6.5

Cast

Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Louise Durant
Vittorio Gassman
Paul Bronte
John Ericson
James Guest
Michael Chekhov
Professor Schuman
Louis Calhern
Nicholas Durant
Barbara Bates
Effie Cahill
Richard Hageman
Bruno Fürst
Richard Lupino
Otto Krafft
Celia Lovsky
Frau Sigerlist
Stuart Whitman
Dove
Director Charles Vidor
Writer Ruth Goetz, Augustus Goetz, Fay Kanin, Henry Handel Richardson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 16 April 1954
Release date
10 September 1954 Austria 12
16 April 1954 USA
3 May 1960 USSR
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Rhapsody, Rapsodia, Rhapsodie, Rapsodi, Rapsódia, Symphonie des Herzens, Rapsodia erotos, Rapsodija, Rapszódia, Rhapsodi, Ραψωδία έρωτος, Рапсодия, ラプソディー

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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