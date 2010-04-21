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Poster of Vincent Wants to Sea
7.4
Vincent Wants to Sea - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Vincent Wants to Sea
7.4

Vincent Wants to Sea

, 2010
Vincent will meer
Germany / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Vincent Wants to Sea
7.4
Vincent Wants to Sea - trailer
Vincent Wants to Sea  trailer

Synopsis

A young man suffering from Tourette's syndrome absconds from an institution with two other inhabitants to travel to Italy to fulfill his mother's last wish.

Cast

Florian David Fitz
Florian David Fitz
Karoline Herfurth
Karoline Herfurth
Heino Ferch
Katharina Müller-Elmau
Johannes Allmayer
Karin Thaler
Director Ralf Huettner
Writer Florian David Fitz
Composer Stevie Be-Zet, Ralf Hildenbeutel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 3 June 2010
World premiere 21 April 2010
Release date
21 April 2010 Germany
24 June 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $7,892,908
Production Olga Film
Also known as
Vincent will Meer, Vincent Wants to Sea, Vincent chce nad morze, Vincent és a tenger, Vincent quiere a mar, Vincent rotze la'yam, Vincent vil ha(v), Винсент хочет к морю, ヴィンセントは海へ行きたい, 文森特要看海, 文生去看海

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Vincent Wants to Sea - trailer
Vincent Wants to Sea Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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