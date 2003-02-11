Similar films for Distant Lights
Home for the Weekend Drama
2012, Germany
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Storm Drama
2009, Germany / Denmark / Netherlands
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I've Never Been Happier Drama
2009, Germany
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23 Thriller, Drama
1998, Germany
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Requiem Drama, Horror, Thriller
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Stopped on Track Drama
2011, Germany / France
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If Not Us, Who? History
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And Along Come Tourists Drama
2007, Germany
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After Five in the Forest Primeval Comedy
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Crazy Drama
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The Way Back Drama
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Three Colors: White Drama
1994, France / Poland / Switzerland
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