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Poster of Distant Lights
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Distant Lights
6.8

Distant Lights

, 2004
Lichter
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Distant Lights
6.8

Cast

Anna Janowska
Anna
Sergey Frolov
Sergey Frolov
Dimitri
Ivan Shvedoff
Ivan Shvedoff
Kolya
Alice Dwyer
Martin Kiefer
Tom Jahn
Claudia Geisler-Bading
Zbigniew Zamachowski
Zbigniew Zamachowski
Aleksandra Justa
Devid Striesow
Sebastian Urzendowsky
Andrzej Górak
LKW Fahrer
Director Hans-Christian Schmid
Writer Michael Gutmann, Hans-Christian Schmid
Composer The Notwist
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 11 February 2003
Release date
26 August 2004 Russia
26 August 2004 Belarus
11 February 2003 Germany
26 August 2004 Kazakhstan
26 August 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $804,054
Production ARTE, Claussen & Wöbke Filmproduktion GmbH, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Lichter, Distant Lights, Au feu!, Au loin, les lumières, Fények távolában, Frihedens veje, Kauged tuled, Kaukaiset valot, Luzes Distantes, Lys i det fjerne, Makrina fota, Šviesos tolumoje, Światła, Дальний свет, Недостижими светлини, 曙光乍洩

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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