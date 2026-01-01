Menu
Aleksandra Justa
Aleksandra Justa
Aleksandra Justa
Aleksandra Justa
Aleksandra Justa
Date of Birth
2 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka
(2017)
6.9
Distant Lights
(2004)
6.8
Afterimage
(2016)
Filmography
6.1
Ukryta siec
Ukryta siec
Thriller
2023, Poland
4.7
Wake Up
Obudz sie
Drama
2022, Poland
7
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka
Sztuka kochania. Historia Michaliny Wislockiej
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2017, Poland
6.8
Afterimage
Powidoki
Drama
2016, Poland
6.9
Distant Lights
Lichter
Drama
2004, Germany
