Aleksandra Justa

Date of Birth
2 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ukryta siec 6.1
Ukryta siec Ukryta siec
Thriller 2023, Poland
Wake Up 4.7
Wake Up Obudz sie
Drama 2022, Poland
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka 7
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka Sztuka kochania. Historia Michaliny Wislockiej
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2017, Poland
Afterimage 6.8
Afterimage Powidoki
Drama 2016, Poland
Distant Lights 6.9
Distant Lights Lichter
Drama 2004, Germany
