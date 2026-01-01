Martin Kiefer

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
17 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
Picco
(2010)
7.0
Princess
(2006)
6.9
Distant Lights
(2004)
7.1
Picco
Picco
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Horror
2010, Germany
Watch trailer
6.5
Sleeping Songs
Schläft ein Lied in allen Dingen
Musical, Romantic, Drama
2009, Germany
7
Princess
Prinzessin
Drama
2006, Germany
6.9
Distant Lights
Lichter
Drama
2004, Germany
