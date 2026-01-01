Martin Kiefer

Menu
Date of Birth
17 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Picco 7.1
Picco Picco
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Horror 2010, Germany
Sleeping Songs 6.5
Sleeping Songs Schläft ein Lied in allen Dingen
Musical, Romantic, Drama 2009, Germany
7
Princess Prinzessin
Drama 2006, Germany
Distant Lights 6.9
Distant Lights Lichter
Drama 2004, Germany
