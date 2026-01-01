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Filmography
Alice Dwyer
Alice Dwyer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alice Dwyer
Alice Dwyer
Alice Dwyer
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Distant Lights
(2004)
6.6
A Quiet Life
(2010)
6.5
8 Days
(2019)
Filmography
6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2019, Germany
6.6
A Quiet Life
Una vita tranquilla
Drama, Crime
2010, Germany / France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.8
Distant Lights
Lichter
Drama
2004, Germany
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