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7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Fox
7.0

The Fox

The Fox
USA / Comedy / 18+
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7.0
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Cast

Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark
Jai Courtney
Jai Courtney
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman
Zlatko Buric
Zlatko Buric
Sam Neill
Sam Neill
Emily Browning
Emily Browning
Director Dario Russo
Writer Dario Russo
Composer Dario Russo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
World premiere 19 October 2025
Production Causeway Films
Also known as
The Fox

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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