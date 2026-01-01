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Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Date of Birth
28 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
16th arrondissement of Paris, France
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Persepolis
(2007)
7.0
Love Songs
(2007)
6.9
My Favorite Season
(1993)
Filmography
6.1
An Evening with Victor Hugo
Victor comme tout le monde
Drama, Comedy
2026, France
Watch trailer
Un peu avant minuit
Un peu avant minuit
Drama
2026, France
6.7
Monsieur Spade
Drama, Crime,
2024, USA
5.6
Marcello Mio
Marcello Mio
Comedy
2024, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.7
Langue Étrangère
Langue étrangère
Drama, Romantic
2024, Germany / Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.1
Eureka
Eureka
Drama
2023, Argentina / France / Germany / Mexico / Portugal
6.6
Les enfants des autres
Les enfants des autres
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.6
This One Summer
Cet été-là
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
Show more
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