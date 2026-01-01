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Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni Chiara Mastroianni
Kinoafisha Persons Chiara Mastroianni

Chiara Mastroianni

Chiara Mastroianni

Date of Birth
28 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
16th arrondissement of Paris, France
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Persepolis 7.4
Persepolis (2007)
Love Songs 7.0
Love Songs (2007)
My Favorite Season 6.9
My Favorite Season (1993)

Filmography

An Evening with Victor Hugo 6.1
An Evening with Victor Hugo Victor comme tout le monde
Drama, Comedy 2026, France
Watch trailer
Un peu avant minuit Un peu avant minuit
Drama 2026, France
Monsieur Spade 6.7
Monsieur Spade
Drama, Crime, 2024, USA
Marcello Mio 5.6
Marcello Mio Marcello Mio
Comedy 2024, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Langue Étrangère 6.7
Langue Étrangère Langue étrangère
Drama, Romantic 2024, Germany / Belgium / France
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Eureka 6.1
Eureka Eureka
Drama 2023, Argentina / France / Germany / Mexico / Portugal
Les enfants des autres 6.6
Les enfants des autres Les enfants des autres
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
Watch trailer
This One Summer 5.6
This One Summer Cet été-là
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
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