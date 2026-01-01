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Filmography
Kathleen Robertson
Kathleen Robertson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Robertson
Kathleen Robertson
Kathleen Robertson
Date of Birth
8 July 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
The Expanse
(2015)
8.0
Boss
(2011)
7.7
Flashpoint
(2008)
Filmography
6
Swimming with Sharks
Drama
2022, USA
8.1
The Expanse
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2015, USA
5.3
The Vatican Tapes
The Vatican Tapes
Thriller, Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Bates Motel
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
5.6
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Action, Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
8
Boss
Drama, Crime
2011, USA
5.5
A Night for Dying Tigers
A Night for Dying Tigers
Drama
2010, Canada
7.7
Flashpoint
Action, Adventure, Crime
2008, Canada
Show more
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