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Kathleen Robertson
Kathleen Robertson Kathleen Robertson
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Robertson

Kathleen Robertson

Kathleen Robertson

Date of Birth
8 July 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Expanse 8.1
The Expanse (2015)
Boss 8.0
Boss (2011)
Flashpoint 7.7
Flashpoint (2008)

Filmography

Swimming with Sharks 6
Swimming with Sharks
Drama 2022, USA
The Expanse 8.1
The Expanse
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2015, USA
The Vatican Tapes 5.3
The Vatican Tapes The Vatican Tapes
Thriller, Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Bates Motel 7.3
Bates Motel
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden 5.6
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Action, Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Boss 8
Boss
Drama, Crime 2011, USA
A Night for Dying Tigers 5.5
A Night for Dying Tigers A Night for Dying Tigers
Drama 2010, Canada
Flashpoint 7.7
Flashpoint
Action, Adventure, Crime 2008, Canada
Show more
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