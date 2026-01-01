Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Lincoln
Lincoln Awards
Awards and nominations of Lincoln 2013
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree