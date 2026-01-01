Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Lincoln Lincoln Awards

Awards and nominations of Lincoln 2013

Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more