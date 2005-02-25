ProductionIFC Productions, Initial Entertainment Group (IEG), Elevation Filmworks
Also known as
The Ballad of Jack and Rose, La balada de Jack y Rose, Nunca te dejaré, A Balada de Jack e Rose, Baladė apie Džeką ir Rožę, Ballada o Jacku i Rose, Jack & Rose, Jack és Rose balladája, La ballade de Jack et Rose, La storia di Jack e Rose, O Mundo de Jack e Rose, Rose and the Snake, Tehlikeli Masumiyet, Tzak & Roouz: Balanta gia dyo, Τζακ & Ρόουζ: Μπαλάντα για δύο, Балада за Джак и Роуз, Баллада о Джеке и Роуз, Прича о Џеку и Роуз, ジャック＆ローズのバラード, 杰克和露丝的情歌, Բալլադը Ջեքի և Ռոզի Մասին, 不伦恋曲
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
GrayI wouldn't be able to do that.
Jack SlavinIf you don't like your situation, then change it. If you can't change it, then leave it. It's your fucking life, man.
GrayI appreciate it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.