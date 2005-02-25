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Poster of The Ballad of Jack and Rose
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Ballad of Jack and Rose
6.6

The Ballad of Jack and Rose

, 2005
The Ballad of Jack & Rose
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Ballad of Jack and Rose
6.6

Synopsis

A father and daughter isolated on an island off the East Coast and living on a once-thriving commune grapple with the limits of family and sexuality.

Cast

Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle
Rose Slavin
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Jack Slavin
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Kathleen
Ryan McDonald
Rodney
Paul Dano
Paul Dano
Thaddius
Jason Lee
Jason Lee
Gray
Jena Malone
Jena Malone
Red Berry
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
Marty Rance
Susanna Thompson
Susanna Thompson
Miriam Rance
Director Rebecca Miller
Writer Rebecca Miller
Composer Michael Rohatyn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 27 January 2006
World premiere 25 February 2005
Release date
30 June 2005 Russia Парадиз 16+
30 June 2005 Belarus
31 March 2006 Great Britain 15
31 March 2006 Ireland 15
30 June 2005 Kazakhstan
25 March 2005 USA
30 June 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $916,051
Production IFC Productions, Initial Entertainment Group (IEG), Elevation Filmworks
Also known as
The Ballad of Jack and Rose, La balada de Jack y Rose, Nunca te dejaré, A Balada de Jack e Rose, Baladė apie Džeką ir Rožę, Ballada o Jacku i Rose, Jack & Rose, Jack és Rose balladája, La ballade de Jack et Rose, La storia di Jack e Rose, O Mundo de Jack e Rose, Rose and the Snake, Tehlikeli Masumiyet, Tzak & Roouz: Balanta gia dyo, Τζακ & Ρόουζ: Μπαλάντα για δύο, Балада за Джак и Роуз, Баллада о Джеке и Роуз, Прича о Џеку и Роуз, ジャック＆ローズのバラード, 杰克和露丝的情歌, Բալլադը Ջեքի և Ռոզի Մասին, 不伦恋曲

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Gray I wouldn't be able to do that.
Jack Slavin If you don't like your situation, then change it. If you can't change it, then leave it. It's your fucking life, man.
Gray I appreciate it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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