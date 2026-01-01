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Filmography
Mikhail Krylov
Mikhail Krylov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Krylov
Mikhail Krylov
Mikhail Krylov
Date of Birth
4 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Vyshny Volochyok, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
The Monk and the Demon
(2016)
7.4
Winter Journey
(2013)
7.0
Мергендер
(1985)
Filmography
Lilya
Drama, Romantic
2026, Russia
6.1
Tajna propavshej derevni
Comedy, Detective
2023, Russia
6.1
Moskvy ne byvaet
Moskvy ne byvaet
Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2020, Russia
7.5
The Monk and the Demon
Monakh i bes
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Status: Free
Status: Svoboden
Romantic, Comedy
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
Bomba
Drama, Action
2013, Russia
4.7
What Men Do!
Chto tvoryat muzhchiny!
Comedy
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Winter Journey
Zimniy put
Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
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