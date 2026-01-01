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Mikhail Krylov
Mikhail Krylov Mikhail Krylov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Krylov

Mikhail Krylov

Mikhail Krylov

Date of Birth
4 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Vyshny Volochyok, Russia
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Monk and the Demon 7.5
The Monk and the Demon (2016)
Winter Journey 7.4
Winter Journey (2013)
Мергендер 7.0
Мергендер (1985)

Filmography

Lilya
Drama, Romantic 2026, Russia
Tajna propavshej derevni 6.1
Tajna propavshej derevni
Comedy, Detective 2023, Russia
Moskvy ne byvaet 6.1
Moskvy ne byvaet Moskvy ne byvaet
Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2020, Russia
The Monk and the Demon 7.5
The Monk and the Demon Monakh i bes
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Status: Free 5.7
Status: Free Status: Svoboden
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Bomba 6.1
Bomba
Drama, Action 2013, Russia
What Men Do! 4.7
What Men Do! Chto tvoryat muzhchiny!
Comedy 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Winter Journey 7.4
Winter Journey Zimniy put
Drama 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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