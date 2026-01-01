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Kseniya Kutepova
Kseniya Kutepova Kseniya Kutepova
Kinoafisha Persons Kseniya Kutepova

Kseniya Kutepova

Kseniya Kutepova

Date of Birth
1 August 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Moscow, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Centaur 7.9
The Centaur (2023)
Kak priruchit lisu 7.4
Kak priruchit lisu (2025)
Hoffman's Fairy Tales 7.3
Hoffman's Fairy Tales (2022)

Filmography

Radar
Radar
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2026, Russia
LIDA
Detective, Thriller 2026, Russia
Golicyn
Drama 2026, Russia
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
History, Drama 2026, Russia
Kupcy i deti 5.7
Kupcy i deti
Comedy 2025, Russia
Berlinskaya zhara 6.7
Berlinskaya zhara
Thriller, War, Drama 2025, Russia
Kak priruchit lisu 7.4
Kak priruchit lisu
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2025, Russia
Afonya 5.3
Afonya
Comedy 2025, Russia
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