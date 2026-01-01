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About
Filmography
Kseniya Kutepova
Kseniya Kutepova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kseniya Kutepova
Kseniya Kutepova
Kseniya Kutepova
Date of Birth
1 August 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Moscow, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
The Centaur
(2023)
7.4
Kak priruchit lisu
(2025)
7.3
Hoffman's Fairy Tales
(2022)
Filmography
Radar
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2026, Russia
LIDA
Detective, Thriller
2026, Russia
Golicyn
Drama
2026, Russia
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
History, Drama
2026, Russia
5.7
Kupcy i deti
Comedy
2025, Russia
6.7
Berlinskaya zhara
Thriller, War, Drama
2025, Russia
7.4
Kak priruchit lisu
Thriller, Crime, Detective
2025, Russia
5.3
Afonya
Comedy
2025, Russia
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