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Natalya Kurdyubova Natalya Kurdyubova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Kurdyubova

Natalya Kurdyubova

Natalya Kurdyubova

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Stroll 6.8
The Stroll (2003)
Ottsy i deti 6.8
Ottsy i deti (2008)
Nasledniki 6.1
Nasledniki (2015)

Filmography

Plohaya doch
Plohaya doch
Drama, Romantic, 2017, Russia
Nasledniki 6.1
Nasledniki Nasledniki
Drama 2015, Russia
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Time of Joy
Time of Joy Time of Joy
Comedy 2008, Russia
Ottsy i deti 6.8
Ottsy i deti Ottsy i deti
Drama 2008, Russia
Otdalyonniye posledstviye 5.3
Otdalyonniye posledstviye Otdalyonniye posledstviye
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2008, Russia
9 mesyacev 5.1
9 mesyacev
Drama, Comedy, 2006, Russia
Igra v shindai 5.3
Igra v shindai Igra v shindai
Romantic 2006, Russia
Net spaseniya ot lyubvi
Net spaseniya ot lyubvi
Romantic 2004, Russia
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