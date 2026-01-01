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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Natalya Kurdyubova
Natalya Kurdyubova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Kurdyubova
Natalya Kurdyubova
Natalya Kurdyubova
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Stroll
(2003)
6.8
Ottsy i deti
(2008)
6.1
Nasledniki
(2015)
Filmography
Plohaya doch
Drama, Romantic,
2017, Russia
6.1
Nasledniki
Nasledniki
Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Time of Joy
Time of Joy
Comedy
2008, Russia
6.8
Ottsy i deti
Ottsy i deti
Drama
2008, Russia
5.3
Otdalyonniye posledstviye
Otdalyonniye posledstviye
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2008, Russia
5.1
9 mesyacev
Drama, Comedy,
2006, Russia
5.3
Igra v shindai
Igra v shindai
Romantic
2006, Russia
Net spaseniya ot lyubvi
Romantic
2004, Russia
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