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Poster of In Her Shoes
7.2
Kinoafisha Films In Her Shoes
7.2

In Her Shoes

, 2005
In Her Shoes
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of In Her Shoes
7.2

Synopsis

Strait-laced Rose breaks off relations with her party girl sister, Maggie, over an indiscretion involving Rose's boyfriend. The chilly atmosphere is broken with the arrival of Ella, the grandmother neither sister knew existed.

Cast

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Maggie
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Rose
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Ella Hirsh
Brooke Smith
Brooke Smith
Amy
Francine Beers
Richard Burgi
Jim Danvers
Norman Lloyd
Norman Lloyd
Andy Powers
Mark Feuerstein
Mark Feuerstein
Simon Stein
Eric Balfour
Eric Balfour
Anson Mount
Anson Mount
Todd
Candice Azzara
Sydelle Feller
Director Curtis Hanson
Writer Susannah Grant, Jennifer Weiner
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 7 October 2005
World premiere 7 October 2005
Release date
10 November 2005 Russia 12+
10 November 2005 Belarus
16 November 2005 France
25 November 2005 Germany
11 November 2005 Great Britain
3 November 2005 Hungary
11 November 2005 Italy
10 November 2005 Kazakhstan
11 November 2005 Norway
7 October 2005 Romania 12
12 January 2006 South Korea
7 October 2005 USA
10 November 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $83,697,473
Production Fox 2000 Pictures, Scott Free Productions, Deuce Three Productions
Also known as
In Her Shoes, En sus zapatos, I dine sko, In den Schuhen meiner Schwester, A les seves sabates, Aš - ne blogesne, Baš kao ona, Chaussure à son pied, Egy cipőben, Ela sti thesi mou, Em Seu Lugar, Eu cu sora mea mai mica, I hennes skor, In Her Shoes - Se fossi lei, Laenatud kingades, Lainakengissä, Māsas kurpēs, Na Sua Pele, Siostry, U njenim cipelama, V njenih cevljih, Yerinde olsam, Zna ji jako svy boty, Έλα στη θέση μου, Нищо общо, Подальше от тебя, Хочу бути тобою, イン・ハー・シューズ, 偷穿高跟鞋

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Quotes

Maggie Feller I carry your heart with me. I carry it in my heart. I am never without it. Anywhere I go, you go, my dear. And whatever is done by only me... is your doing, my darling. I fear no fate... for you are my fate, my sweet. I want no world, for, beautiful... you are my world, my true. Here is the deepest secret no one knows. Here is the root of the root... and the bud of the bud... and the sky of the sky of a tree called life... which grows higher than the soul can hope... or mind can hide. It is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart. I carry your heart. I carry it in my heart.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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