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Norman Lloyd
Norman Lloyd Norman Lloyd
Kinoafisha Persons Norman Lloyd

Norman Lloyd

Norman Lloyd

Date of Birth
8 November 1914
Age
106 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
11 May 2021
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Director
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Columbo 8.2
Columbo (1971)
Limelight 8.0
Limelight (1952)
Dead Poets Society 7.8
Dead Poets Society (1989)

Filmography

In Her Shoes 7.2
In Her Shoes In Her Shoes
Drama, Comedy 2005, USA
The Age of Innocence 6.8
The Age of Innocence The Age Of Innocence
Romantic, Drama 1993, USA
Dead Poets Society 7.8
Dead Poets Society Dead Poets Society
Drama 1989, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
Columbo 8.2
Columbo
Drama, Crime, Detective 1971, USA
Limelight 8
Limelight Limelight
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Musical 1952, USA
He Ran All the Way 7
He Ran All the Way He Ran All the Way
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1951, USA
Spellbound 7.3
Spellbound Spellbound
Romantic, Drama, Thriller, Mystery 1945, USA
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