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Norman Lloyd
Norman Lloyd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norman Lloyd
Norman Lloyd
Norman Lloyd
Date of Birth
8 November 1914
Age
106 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
11 May 2021
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Director
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Columbo
(1971)
8.0
Limelight
(1952)
7.8
Dead Poets Society
(1989)
Filmography
7.2
In Her Shoes
In Her Shoes
Drama, Comedy
2005, USA
6.8
The Age of Innocence
The Age Of Innocence
Romantic, Drama
1993, USA
7.8
Dead Poets Society
Dead Poets Society
Drama
1989, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
8.2
Columbo
Drama, Crime, Detective
1971, USA
8
Limelight
Limelight
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, Musical
1952, USA
7
He Ran All the Way
He Ran All the Way
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1951, USA
7.3
Spellbound
Spellbound
Romantic, Drama, Thriller, Mystery
1945, USA
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