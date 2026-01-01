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Anson Mount
Anson Mount Anson Mount
Kinoafisha Persons Anson Mount

Anson Mount

Anson Mount

Date of Birth
25 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
White Bluff, the United States of America
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall 8.4
Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall (2026)
Hell on Wheels 8.3
Hell on Wheels (2011)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022)

Filmography

Scarpetta
Scarpetta
Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall 8.4
Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall
Action, Adventure, Animation 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Dota: Dragon's Blood 7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, USA
Injustice 6.4
Injustice Injustice
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
The Virtuoso 4.9
The Virtuoso The Virtuoso
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
Star Trek: Discovery 6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Inhumans 5.1
Inhumans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
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News about Anson Mount’s private life
Star Trek Still
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Trailer Teases New Romances, Revelations & Multiverse Mysteries
Star Trek Still
New Villains and Adventures Await in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3
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