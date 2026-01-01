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Anson Mount
Anson Mount
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anson Mount
Anson Mount
Anson Mount
Date of Birth
25 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
White Bluff, the United States of America
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall
(2026)
8.3
Hell on Wheels
(2011)
8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
(2022)
Filmography
Scarpetta
Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
8.4
Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall
Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, USA
6.4
Injustice
Injustice
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
4.9
The Virtuoso
The Virtuoso
Action, Thriller
2021, USA
6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
5.1
Inhumans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Show more
News about Anson Mount’s private life
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Trailer Teases New Romances, Revelations & Multiverse Mysteries
New Villains and Adventures Await in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3
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