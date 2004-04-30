Audrey Davis [Jenny bursts into the motel room] Aunt Jenny? What are you doing here? How did you find me?

Jenny Portman You have ten seconds to get your things together and get in the car.

Jenny Portman [to BZ who has just come out of the bathroom] Stay! Ten...

Audrey Davis You're not my mother, if you haven't noticed.

Jenny Portman No. But I love you very much, and I will be your worst nightmare if you don't get in that car now. Seven, six...

BZ But we're not ready to go yet.

Jenny Portman Oh, you're not ready? Well... Well, are you ready for this?

[Jenny who is pregnant motions to her stomach]

Jenny Portman I don't think so. Are you ready to be a parent? I don't think so.

Jenny Portman [to Audrey] Four, three...

Audrey Davis Are you happy? You just ruined my entire life.

Jenny Portman Well, we'll fix it later. Two...

[back to BZ]

Jenny Portman You.

BZ Chill out, Mommy.

Jenny Portman Hey.

BZ It's all good.

Jenny Portman [cutting in] Don't you talk to me like that.

BZ It's just a prom.

Jenny Portman [cutting in more] You listen to me. If you ever so much as blink in her direction again, I can and will bury you so far in the ground that the heat from the earth's core will incinerate your sorry ass. Do you understand me?

BZ Yes, ma'am.