Audrey Davis
[Jenny bursts into the motel room]
Aunt Jenny? What are you doing here? How did you find me?
Jenny Portman
You have ten seconds to get your things together and get in the car.
Jenny Portman
[to BZ who has just come out of the bathroom]
Stay! Ten...
Audrey Davis
You're not my mother, if you haven't noticed.
Jenny Portman
No. But I love you very much, and I will be your worst nightmare if you don't get in that car now. Seven, six...
BZ
But we're not ready to go yet.
Jenny Portman
Oh, you're not ready? Well... Well, are you ready for this?
[Jenny who is pregnant motions to her stomach]
Jenny Portman
I don't think so. Are you ready to be a parent? I don't think so.
Jenny Portman
[to Audrey]
Four, three...
Audrey Davis
Are you happy? You just ruined my entire life.
Jenny Portman
Well, we'll fix it later. Two...
[back to BZ]
Jenny Portman
You.
BZ
Chill out, Mommy.
Jenny Portman
Hey.
BZ
It's all good.
Jenny Portman
[cutting in]
Don't you talk to me like that.
BZ
It's just a prom.
Jenny Portman
[cutting in more]
You listen to me. If you ever so much as blink in her direction again, I can and will bury you so far in the ground that the heat from the earth's core will incinerate your sorry ass. Do you understand me?
BZ
Yes, ma'am.
Jenny Portman
By the way, you're not a bad person. But this is very bad behavior. Very bad behavior.