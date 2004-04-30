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Poster of Raising Helen
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Raising Helen
6.6

Raising Helen

, 2004
Raising Helen
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Raising Helen
6.6

Cast

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Helen Harris
John Corbett
John Corbett
Pastor Dan Parker
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Jenny Portman
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Dominique
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
Lindsay Davis
Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizondo
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere
Audrey Davis
Spencer Breslin
Spencer Breslin
Henry Davis
Abigail Breslin
Abigail Breslin
Sarah Davis
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta
Sakina Jaffrey
Sakina Jaffrey
Nilma Prasad
Director Garry Marshall
Writer Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Patrick J. Clifton, Beth Rigazio
Composer John Debney, Mark Vogel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 17 June 2004
World premiere 30 April 2004
Release date
17 June 2004 Russia 12+
27 August 2004 Australia
17 June 2004 Belarus
27 August 2004 Brazil
18 May 2005 France
17 June 2004 Germany
27 August 2004 Great Britain
17 June 2004 Kazakhstan
24 June 2004 Portugal
27 January 2005 South Korea 12
10 September 2004 Spain
27 May 2004 USA
17 June 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $49,718,611
Production Touchstone Pictures, Beacon Pictures, Mandeville Films
Also known as
Raising Helen, Educando A Helen, Helens små underverk, Liebe auf Umwegen, A Educação de Helen, Eine Liebe auf Umwegen, Fashion maman, Helen ile Büyümek, Helenca na preizkusnji, Heleni kasvatamine, I Helen ekpaidevetai, Kasvukipuja, Kisanyám: Avagy mostantól minden más, Livet med Helen, Mamá a la fuerza, Mama na obcasach, Mãmicã de ocazie, Nuôi Dạy Helen, Quando meno te lo aspetti, Tante Helen, Teta Helena, Um Presente para Helen, Zivot s Helenou, Η Έλεν εκπαιδεύεται, Модна матуся, Модная мамочка, Прекрасният живот на Хелън, プリティ・ヘレン, 流行教母

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 3 December 2020

Quotes

Audrey Davis [Jenny bursts into the motel room] Aunt Jenny? What are you doing here? How did you find me?
Jenny Portman You have ten seconds to get your things together and get in the car.
Jenny Portman [to BZ who has just come out of the bathroom] Stay! Ten...
Audrey Davis You're not my mother, if you haven't noticed.
Jenny Portman No. But I love you very much, and I will be your worst nightmare if you don't get in that car now. Seven, six...
BZ But we're not ready to go yet.
Jenny Portman Oh, you're not ready? Well... Well, are you ready for this?
[Jenny who is pregnant motions to her stomach]
Jenny Portman I don't think so. Are you ready to be a parent? I don't think so.
Jenny Portman [to Audrey] Four, three...
Audrey Davis Are you happy? You just ruined my entire life.
Jenny Portman Well, we'll fix it later. Two...
[back to BZ]
Jenny Portman You.
BZ Chill out, Mommy.
Jenny Portman Hey.
BZ It's all good.
Jenny Portman [cutting in] Don't you talk to me like that.
BZ It's just a prom.
Jenny Portman [cutting in more] You listen to me. If you ever so much as blink in her direction again, I can and will bury you so far in the ground that the heat from the earth's core will incinerate your sorry ass. Do you understand me?
BZ Yes, ma'am.
Jenny Portman By the way, you're not a bad person. But this is very bad behavior. Very bad behavior.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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