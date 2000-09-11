ProductionFidélité Productions, Euro Space, Haut et Court
Also known as
Sous le sable, Under the Sand, Bajo la arena, Sob a Areia, Under sanden, Unter dem Sand, Hiekan peitossa, Homok alatt, Ispod peska, Kumun Altında, Maboroshi, Onder het zand, Pod piaskiem, Sotto la sabbia, Sub nisip, Under sandet, Κάτω απ' την άμμο, Под песком, まぼろし, 砂之謎, Pod pískem
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Updated 9 December 2020
Stills
Quotes
Marie DrillonI am his wife, and I'm telling you, this is *not* him!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.