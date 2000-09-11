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Poster of Under the Sand
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Under the Sand
7.1

Under the Sand

, 2000
Sous le sable
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Under the Sand
7.1

Cast

Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Marie Drillon
Bruno Cremer
Bruno Cremer
Jean Drillon
Jacques Nolot
Vincent
Alexandra Stewart
Amanda
Pierre Vernier
Gérard
Andrée Tainsy
Suzanne
Charlotte Rampling
Marie Drillon
Maya Gaugler
German woman
Damien Abbou
Chief lifeguard
David Portugais
Young lifeguard
Pierre Soubestre
Policeman
Director Francois Ozon
Writer Marina de Van, Francois Ozon, Emmanuèle Bernheim, Marcia Romano
Composer Philippe Rombi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 5 July 2001
World premiere 11 September 2000
Release date
11 September 2000 Canada
7 February 2001 France
7 February 2001 Germany 12
16 February 2001 Greece
14 September 2001 Spain
17 August 2001 Sweden
4 May 2001 USA
Worldwide Gross $6,531,687
Production Fidélité Productions, Euro Space, Haut et Court
Also known as
Sous le sable, Under the Sand, Bajo la arena, Sob a Areia, Under sanden, Unter dem Sand, Hiekan peitossa, Homok alatt, Ispod peska, Kumun Altında, Maboroshi, Onder het zand, Pod piaskiem, Sotto la sabbia, Sub nisip, Under sandet, Κάτω απ' την άμμο, Под песком, まぼろし, 砂之謎, Pod pískem

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 9 December 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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