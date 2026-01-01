Menu
My Best Friend's Wedding Awards

Awards and nominations of My Best Friend's Wedding 1997

Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
