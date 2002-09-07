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Katrin Cartlidge Katrin Cartlidge
Kinoafisha Persons Katrin Cartlidge

Katrin Cartlidge

Katrin Cartlidge

Date of Birth
15 May 1961
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
7 September 2002
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Naked 8.2
Naked (1993)
No Man's Land 7.9
No Man's Land (2001)
Before the Rain 7.9
Before the Rain (1994)

Filmography

From Hell 7
From Hell From Hell
Thriller, Crime, Mystery, Horror 2001, USA
No Man's Land 7.9
No Man's Land No Man's Land
War, Comedy, Drama 2001, France / Great Britain / Italy / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Slovenia / Belgium
Hotel Splendide 6.5
Hotel Splendide Hotel Splendide
Comedy 2000, France / Great Britain
The Cherry Orchard 6.2
The Cherry Orchard The Cherry Orchard
Drama 1999, France / Greece / Cyprus
Career Girls 7.1
Career Girls Career Girls
Drama 1997, France / Great Britain
Breaking the Waves 7.7
Breaking the Waves Breaking the waves
Romantic, Drama 1996, Denmark / France / Sweden / Netherlands / Norway / Iceland
Saint-Ex 5.9
Saint-Ex Saint-Ex
Biography, Drama, Fantasy 1996, Great Britain
Before the Rain 7.9
Before the Rain Pred dozhdot
Drama, Romantic, War 1994, Great Britain / North Macedonia / France
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