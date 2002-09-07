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Filmography
Katrin Cartlidge
Katrin Cartlidge
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katrin Cartlidge
Katrin Cartlidge
Katrin Cartlidge
Date of Birth
15 May 1961
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
7 September 2002
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Naked
(1993)
7.9
No Man's Land
(2001)
7.9
Before the Rain
(1994)
Filmography
7
From Hell
From Hell
Thriller, Crime, Mystery, Horror
2001, USA
7.9
No Man's Land
No Man's Land
War, Comedy, Drama
2001, France / Great Britain / Italy / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Slovenia / Belgium
6.5
Hotel Splendide
Hotel Splendide
Comedy
2000, France / Great Britain
6.2
The Cherry Orchard
The Cherry Orchard
Drama
1999, France / Greece / Cyprus
7.1
Career Girls
Career Girls
Drama
1997, France / Great Britain
7.7
Breaking the Waves
Breaking the waves
Romantic, Drama
1996, Denmark / France / Sweden / Netherlands / Norway / Iceland
5.9
Saint-Ex
Saint-Ex
Biography, Drama, Fantasy
1996, Great Britain
7.9
Before the Rain
Pred dozhdot
Drama, Romantic, War
1994, Great Britain / North Macedonia / France
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