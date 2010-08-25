Menu
The Clink of Ice

Le bruit des glaçons 18+
Synopsis

An alcoholic writer is visited by an incarnation of his cancer.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 25 August 2010
Release date
25 August 2010 France
18 April 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,577,226
Production Thelma Films, Manchester Films, Wild Bunch
Also known as
Le bruit des glaçons, The Clink of Ice, Una visita inoportuna, A jégkockák zörgése, Clink of Ice, Der Klang von Eiswürfeln, Dźwięk kostek lodu, The Sound of Ice Cubes, Звън на кубчета лед, Шорох кубиков льда, Шурхіт кубиків льоду, 더 클링크 오브 아이스, クラッシュドアイスの雑音
Director
Bertrand Blier
Cast
Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
Albert Dupontel
Anne Alvaro
Myriam Boyer
Christa Theret
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
