|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hello, You
|Blake Neely
|4:10
|2
|Not Thinking About You
|Blake Neely
|2:38
|3
|Pillow Talk / Beck Writes
|Blake Neely
|4:24
|4
|Poetry / On the Tracks
|Blake Neely
|4:15
|5
|Can You Stay?
|Blake Neely
|4:38
|6
|I Know You
|Blake Neely
|4:03
|7
|A Messed Up Woman
|Blake Neely
|5:39
|8
|Disposing Is Hard
|Blake Neely
|3:23
|9
|A Donut and a Peach
|Blake Neely
|3:59
|10
|She Is Manipulating You
|Blake Neely
|5:57
|11
|First Kiss / Memories of Killing
|Blake Neely
|5:06
|12
|Mending the Book
|Blake Neely
|4:37
|13
|Because You Love Me
|Blake Neely
|6:23
|14
|What the Cage Was to Me
|Blake Neely
|2:49
|15
|If You Were with Me
|Blake Neely
|5:53