Грешница

Музыка из сериала «Грешница»

Музыка из сериала «Грешница»
The Sinner: Seasons 2-4 (Original Series Soundtrack)
The Sinner: Seasons 2-4 (Original Series Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Ronit Kirchman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Two Deaths Suite Ronit Kirchman 4:28
2 Juvie / I’m Sorry Ronit Kirchman 4:18
3 Strange Awakening Suite Ronit Kirchman 4:45
4 Sacrificial Calf Suite Ronit Kirchman 5:00
5 The Falls Ronit Kirchman 4:38
6 Lonely Traveler Suite Ronit Kirchman 4:53
7 Whirlybird Ronit Kirchman 5:00
8 Midnight in Greenpoint Suite Ronit Kirchman 4:59
9 The Depths Suite Ronit Kirchman 4:58
10 Restless Night Ronit Kirchman 3:40
11 The Docks Suite Ronit Kirchman 3:55
12 Downward Spiral Suite Ronit Kirchman 3:49
13 Bazegw Ronit Kirchman 3:38
14 Spiral Ronit Kirchman 3:30
Доступен список песен из сериала «Грешница» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Грешница» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
