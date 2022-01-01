Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Герои»

Heroes (Original Soundtrack)
Heroes (Original Soundtrack) 19 композиций. , Wendy & Lisa, Iggy Pop, Brighton Port Authority, Brighton Port Authority, The New Pornographers, Wilco, Panic! At the Disco, Nada Surf, Sheila Chandra, My Morning Jacket, Death Cab for Cutie, Imogen Heap, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Bob Dylan, Cucu Diamantes & Yerba Buena, Yerba Buena, CuCu Diamantes, Spank Rock, The Chemical Brothers, Spank Rock, David Bowie
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Heroes Theme (feat. Shenkar) Wendy Melvoin 0:13
2 Fire and Regeneration Wendy & Lisa / Wendy Melvoin 2:27
3 He's Frank (With Iggy Pop) Iggy Pop, Brighton Port Authority, Brighton Port Authority / Thomas Hardy 3:26
4 All for Swinging You Around The New Pornographers / A.C. Newman 3:42
5 Glad It's Over Wilco / Jeff Tweedy 4:18
6 Nine In the Afternoon Panic! At the Disco / Spencer Smith 3:15
7 Weightless Nada Surf / Matthew Caws 3:33
8 Natural Selection Wendy & Lisa / Wendy Melvoin 0:24
9 AboneCroneDrone 3 (Excerpt) Sheila Chandra / Steve Coe 4:15
10 Chills (Master Mix) My Morning Jacket / Jim James 4:16
11 Jealousy Rides With Me Death Cab for Cutie / Benjamin Gibbard 2:35
12 Not Now, But Soon Imogen Heap 3:47
13 Homecoming Wendy & Lisa 0:32
14 All Things Must Pass The Jesus and Mary Chain / William Reid 4:28
15 Man In the Long Black Coat Bob Dylan 4:30
16 Maya's Theme Cucu Diamantes & Yerba Buena, Yerba Buena, CuCu Diamantes 5:03
17 Keeping My Composure Spank Rock, The Chemical Brothers, Spank Rock / Tom Rowlands 4:40
18 Heroes David Bowie / Brian Eno 6:06
19 Mega Mix Wendy & Lisa 2:46
Доступен список песен из сериала «Герои» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Герои» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
