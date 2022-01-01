|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Heroes Theme (feat. Shenkar)
|Wendy Melvoin
|0:13
|2
|Fire and Regeneration
|Wendy & Lisa / Wendy Melvoin
|2:27
|3
|He's Frank (With Iggy Pop)
|Iggy Pop, Brighton Port Authority, Brighton Port Authority / Thomas Hardy
|3:26
|4
|All for Swinging You Around
|The New Pornographers / A.C. Newman
|3:42
|5
|Glad It's Over
|Wilco / Jeff Tweedy
|4:18
|6
|Nine In the Afternoon
|Panic! At the Disco / Spencer Smith
|3:15
|7
|Weightless
|Nada Surf / Matthew Caws
|3:33
|8
|Natural Selection
|Wendy & Lisa / Wendy Melvoin
|0:24
|9
|AboneCroneDrone 3 (Excerpt)
|Sheila Chandra / Steve Coe
|4:15
|10
|Chills (Master Mix)
|My Morning Jacket / Jim James
|4:16
|11
|Jealousy Rides With Me
|Death Cab for Cutie / Benjamin Gibbard
|2:35
|12
|Not Now, But Soon
|Imogen Heap
|3:47
|13
|Homecoming
|Wendy & Lisa
|0:32
|14
|All Things Must Pass
|The Jesus and Mary Chain / William Reid
|4:28
|15
|Man In the Long Black Coat
|Bob Dylan
|4:30
|16
|Maya's Theme
|Cucu Diamantes & Yerba Buena, Yerba Buena, CuCu Diamantes
|5:03
|17
|Keeping My Composure
|Spank Rock, The Chemical Brothers, Spank Rock / Tom Rowlands
|4:40
|18
|Heroes
|David Bowie / Brian Eno
|6:06
|19
|Mega Mix
|Wendy & Lisa
|2:46